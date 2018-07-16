93°
WATCH: East Baton Rouge deputies participate in viral 'lip-sync challenge'

Monday, July 16 2018
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has decided to take a crack at the 'lip-sync challenge' that has been dominating social media over the past several weeks.

On Monday, the sheriff's office released a four-minute video in which off-duty deputies dance and "sing" to a number of songs, including 'U Can't Touch This' and 'Blame it on the Rain'.

EBRSO is the latest local law enforcement agency to take on the challenge. Last week, the Gonzales Police Department tried its hand at covering 'Elvira'.

The video ends with a tribute to the deputies who have been killed or seriously injured in shootings over the past two years, including Brad Garafola, Shawn Anderson, Bruce Simmons, and Nick Tullier.

