86°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants while shopping in store
ANAHEIM, CA - Surveillance footage captured the moment an e-cigarette exploded in a man's pants pocket while he was out shopping.
In the video, the man can be seen browsing televisions when flames suddenly begin shooting from his pants. He then starts limping through the store as employees rush to help him.
Despite the burns, the manager said the man left the store on his own, presumably to drive to the hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants while shopping in store
-
Baton Rouge health-based initiative to recieve grant
-
USA Today ranks University High among top 25 high school football teams...
-
WEST SIDE DOTD MEETING 8/29/18
-
Students at Istrouma High learn process of growing fish in classrooms