WATCH: Dump truck spills its load, pops a wheelie on Airline Highway
GONZALES - Surveillance video from a local business captured a bizarre moment involving a dump truck in Ascension Parish Wednesday.
The incident captured by employees at Alison's World of Music in Gonzales shortly before noon Wednesday. In the video, a dump truck carrying what appears to be asphalt can be seen driving down the highway as its rear flap pops open.
Within seconds, the truck is popping a wheelie as the load spills all over the roadway, leaving a black trail in its wake.
It doesn't appear that anyone was hurt in the incident, though it's still unclear how the spill happened in the first place.
