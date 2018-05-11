74°
WATCH: Dump truck spills its load, pops a wheelie on Airline Highway

By: Jeremy Krail

GONZALES - Surveillance video from a local business captured a bizarre moment involving a dump truck in Ascension Parish Wednesday.

The incident captured by employees at Alison's World of Music in Gonzales shortly before noon Wednesday. In the video, a dump truck carrying what appears to be asphalt can be seen driving down the highway as its rear flap pops open.

Within seconds, the truck is popping a wheelie as the load spills all over the roadway, leaving a black trail in its wake.

It doesn't appear that anyone was hurt in the incident, though it's still unclear how the spill happened in the first place.

