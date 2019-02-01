WATCH: Drew Brees makes Super Bowl pick on ESPN

ATLANTA - With the Super Bowl just days away, Saints fans are still bitter about the infamous no-call that potentially cost New Orleans a trip to the big game. But that didn't stop quarterback Drew Brees from graciously taking part in coverage of the championship.

On Friday, Brees appeared on ESPN's First Take for the show's Super Bowl LIII special in Atlanta. As part of his guest appearance, the future hall-of-famer was asked to pin his Super Bowl pick to a bulletin board.

To no one's surprise, a stone-faced Brees silently placed his pick on the Patriots' side of the board.

Drew was over it pic.twitter.com/dlzjeUDIYN — K. Brown (@CountOnKB) February 1, 2019

Both Saints fans and player have lamented the egregious missed penalty that allowed the Rams to win the NFC Championship nearly two weeks ago. Many have also criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who later admitted the call should have been made.

The Rams will take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII this Sunday.