59°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Dramatic video captures home-invasion suspect disguised as a mailman
PHILADELPHIA- Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment a home-invasion suspect disguised as a mailman forced a man into his home.
According to the Philadelphia Police Department, an armed suspect wearing a U.S. Postal Service uniform approached a man who was putting an infant into a car around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Footage shows the suspect suddenly pulling out a gun and forcing the victim into his home.
Police say $5,000, an iPhone 7, and the victim's house and car keys were taken from the home.
The victim suffered minor injuries and the infant was not harmed.
The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (215) 686-3353.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Recent crime downtown rattles some residents
-
Another car slams into building today, this time destroying front of home
-
I-10 W reopened after 18-wheeler dangles from railing in Baton Rouge
-
Make-up snow days dip into Mardi Gras break in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
Some employees may see additional funds added to paychecks