60°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Dramatic video captures firefighters rescuing family from burning building
HOUSTON - Harrowing video footage shows firefighters rescuing a woman and her three children from the second floor of an apartment building as flames raced through the structure.
Early Monday morning, fire crews climbed a ladder to the second-story balcony and plucked the children from their mother's arms. She was pulled to safety as well.
Houston media outlet, KTRK-TV, spoke to mom Margaret Williams. "We went to the closet to get clothes and shoes. We seen the smoke collapsing in the roof inside the apartment. I just grabbed my kids and went," she said.
No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDWF secretary proposes fee increase for hunting, fishing licenses
-
Donaldsonville transforms for movie production
-
No work, no food stamps if lawmakers agree
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
WATCH: Dramatic video captures firefighters rescuing family from burning building
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana