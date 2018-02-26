WATCH: Dramatic video captures firefighters rescuing family from burning building

HOUSTON - Harrowing video footage shows firefighters rescuing a woman and her three children from the second floor of an apartment building as flames raced through the structure.

Early Monday morning, fire crews climbed a ladder to the second-story balcony and plucked the children from their mother's arms. She was pulled to safety as well.

Houston media outlet, KTRK-TV, spoke to mom Margaret Williams. "We went to the closet to get clothes and shoes. We seen the smoke collapsing in the roof inside the apartment. I just grabbed my kids and went," she said.

No injuries were reported.