WATCH: Dog teaches new puppy how to sit
A 4-month-old puppy is learning how to sit with the help of his big brother.
One YouTube user posted the adorable video of her dogs getting treats for sitting. Rufus, a 16-month-old Mastiff, helps his new brother, Jet, learn how to sit by putting his paw on the pup's back.
Check out the video to see the siblings' new trick!
