76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Dog teaches new puppy how to sit

1 hour 37 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2018 Feb 21, 2018 February 21, 2018 7:59 PM February 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

A 4-month-old puppy is learning how to sit with the help of his big brother.

One YouTube user posted the adorable video of her dogs getting treats for sitting. Rufus, a 16-month-old Mastiff, helps his new brother, Jet, learn how to sit by putting his paw on the pup's back.

Check out the video to see the siblings' new trick!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days