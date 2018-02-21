WATCH: Dog teaches new puppy how to sit

A 4-month-old puppy is learning how to sit with the help of his big brother.

One YouTube user posted the adorable video of her dogs getting treats for sitting. Rufus, a 16-month-old Mastiff, helps his new brother, Jet, learn how to sit by putting his paw on the pup's back.

Check out the video to see the siblings' new trick!