WATCH: Dog rescues drowning deer from New York harbor
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY - A man captured video of his dog pulling off an amazing rescue when it jumped into a harbor and pulled a drowning deer ashore.
A Facebook video posted by Mark Freeley shows the act of animal-to-animal heroism which occurred Sunday morning in PJ Harbor. The dog, named Storm, spotted the small deer thrashing around in the water and leapt into action.
"Can't believe this...Storm just saved this baby deer from PJ Harbor," Freeley said in the post.
Freeley later posted a second video showing the fawn sitting up, apparently OK after its near-death experience.
