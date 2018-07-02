WATCH: Dog befriends wild deer in family's backyard

CLARKSVILLE, IN - An Indiana man's video of his dog making friends with a wild deer has captivated millions of people online.

The video posted by Dale Hennessey last week looks like something straight of a Disney movie. Hennessey, a retired police officer, was relaxing at his home when he heard a commotion outside.

When he looked out his second-story window, he was greeted by the sight of his family dog running up and down a chain link fence. On the opposite side of the fence was a wild doe keeping pace with the canine.

Naturally, Hennessey decided to pull out his camera and record the bizarre interaction.

"Never seen a deer and dog play before," He commented as he posted the video on Facebook.

Since he shared the video last week, it's been viewed more than 8 million times and shared nearly 200,000 times.