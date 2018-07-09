76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Derrius Guice surprises his mom with new car

5 hours 26 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 July 09, 2018 6:33 PM July 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Heartwarming video shows former LSU running back Derrius Guice surprising his mother with a new luxury SUV Monday afternoon.

Guice posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "Hey mom! I have a surprise for you." Guice's mother bursts into tears when she sees her son pull up to the driveway in a brand new white Jaguar SUV.

Guice was the 59th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and signed a 4-year, $4.5 million contract with the Washington Redskins.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days