WATCH: Derrius Guice surprises his mom with new car

BATON ROUGE - Heartwarming video shows former LSU running back Derrius Guice surprising his mother with a new luxury SUV Monday afternoon.

Guice posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "Hey mom! I have a surprise for you." Guice's mother bursts into tears when she sees her son pull up to the driveway in a brand new white Jaguar SUV.

Hey mom! I have a surprise for you ???? pic.twitter.com/YESTEqBYgz — 2??9?? (@DhaSickest) July 9, 2018

Guice was the 59th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and signed a 4-year, $4.5 million contract with the Washington Redskins.