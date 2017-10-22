WATCH: Deputy plays football with children who returned lost wallet

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A sheriff's deputy took time to play football with some children to repay them for a good deed Saturday.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, Deputy Austin Weibler stopped to play a game of football with kids in an area neighborhood after they returned a missing wallet.

A video shared on social media by an onlooker showed the deputy tossing the ball around next to his patrol car and proclaimed Weibler as "the coolest cop ever".