WATCH: Denham Springs baby, born deaf, hears parents for first time after surgery

DENHAM SPRINGS - A pair of local parents are able to speak to their toddler for the first time thanks to a life-changing surgery.

On Tuesday, Jill and Jacob Gill shared video of their son Tucker, who recently turned 1 year old, hearing sound for the first time.

Tucker was diagnosed with Profound Bilateral Sensorineural hearing loss at his birth, which rendered him unable to hear sounds. In February, Tucker underwent surgery to have cochlear implants put in place. After spending nine hours in the operating room, Tucker's procedure was a success.

After spending another month recovering from the surgery, the Gills were finally able to see the fruits of their labor pay off Tuesday. The happy mother shared Tucker's first moments hearing on social media.