WATCH: Deer helps frightened fawn cross the street

BREMERTON, Wash. - Heartwarming video shows a mother deer encouraging a frightened fawn to cross the street.

KIRO7 reports that a young deer attempting to cross the road panicked when a vehicle approached. The fawn dropped to the pavement and froze. Cautiously, "mama" deer came to the fawn's rescue.

Jessie Larson shot video of the encounter in Bremerton, Washington.

Larson says when she saw how scared the fawn was, she turned her car off in an effort to calm down the young deer.

"I drove up slowly to see if they would go to the side of the road," Larson said. "Mama ran off, but baby dropped down right in the middle of the road! So, I turned off my car to let them have a moment to calm down. After a few seconds, mama came out and encouraged baby to get up and walk."

The deer safely made their way back to the woods and "were staring at me from some bushes when I drove off," Larson said.