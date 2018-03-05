WATCH: Deer breaks into gym, takes a tumble down some stairs

ST. JOHNSBURY, VT - A deer found itself in a bit of a tight spot after it crashed through the window of a fitness center and could not find a way back out.

Video recorded by a visitor at RecFitStJ shows the panicked doe desperately trying to find another way out. The animal repeatedly runs into a wall of windows before it turns around and takes trips down a flight of stairs.

The gym's official Facebook page later gave an update, saying that Wildlife and Fisheries agents were able to safely corral the animal and return it to the wild.