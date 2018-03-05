69°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Deer breaks into gym, takes a tumble down some stairs
ST. JOHNSBURY, VT - A deer found itself in a bit of a tight spot after it crashed through the window of a fitness center and could not find a way back out.
Video recorded by a visitor at RecFitStJ shows the panicked doe desperately trying to find another way out. The animal repeatedly runs into a wall of windows before it turns around and takes trips down a flight of stairs.
The gym's official Facebook page later gave an update, saying that Wildlife and Fisheries agents were able to safely corral the animal and return it to the wild.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Tiger hoops turnaround
-
FINAL: #16 LSU slugs it's way past Southeastern, 4-2
-
LSU gymnastics brings home second straight SEC title
-
Gracie isn't fighting alone: How heartbreak turned into hope for 8-year-old with...
-
Southern Lady Jags win outright SWAC championshipSouthern Lady Jags win outright SWAC...