WATCH: Decades-old Florida post office damaged in moving mishap

SEASIDE, Fla. - An effort to relocate a Florida post office ended in failure as the building came crashing down just seconds into the moving process.

According to WJHG, the Seaside Post Office sat in its same spot in Central Square for 30 years, but the community ultimately decided to relocate it.

That task turned out to be easier said than done, as the jack lifting the building failed just moments into the historic move. Video posted online caught the mishap as it happened.

The Seaside Community Development Corporation released a statement Monday admitting the move "did not go as planned."

The group says it is now evaluating the damage.