WATCH: Couple uses massive gator to reveal baby's gender

PONCHATOULA - Gender reveal parties are a growing social media trend which usually involve confetti, cake, or balloons. But for "Gator King" Mike Kliebert, it was only fitting to use the jaws of a giant reptile to reveal the gender of his newborn baby.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Kliebert's family cheers him on while he gently opens the massive gator's jaws and places a watermelon.

The gator chomps down on the hollowed-out watermelon and what appears to be blue jello bursts out, revealing that the couple will have a baby boy.

Kliebert is a gator wrangler, trainer, and tour guide at the Kliebert's swamp in Hammond, the self-proclaimed home of the original swamp people.