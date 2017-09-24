WATCH: Cop surprises students, leads cheer at high school football game

APPLETON, WI - Football fans at Appleton East High School in Wisconsin were in the middle of their traditional cheer when police officer Jack Taschner walked into the stands.

The crowd thought they were getting in trouble and started to boo him because it looked, at first, like Taschner was telling them to quiet down.

But then he surprised them, turning around to actually lead the cheer, stomping his feet and shuffling side to side.

“This was an opportunity to build a bridge with the student body, and enjoy the spirit they bring each day to Appleton East,” Taschner, who is no stranger to large crowds at sporting events, told ABC News.

Before becoming a police officer, Taschner played professional baseball for the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unfortunately, the Appleton East team lost the game 49 to 7, but it’s safe to say it wasn’t for lack of enthusiasm.