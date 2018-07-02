76°
WATCH: Cop has back-flip contest with kids in Washington, D.C.

2 hours 59 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 July 02, 2018 5:37 PM July 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - A police officer in the nation's capital took a break from patrolling the streets to hang out with some kids and show off his athleticism.

Over the weekend, Officer Arthur Brown with D.C. Police met up with some kids at a playground. When they challenged him to a "back-flipping" contest, he obviously had no choice but to oblige.

Brown stuck the landing, but it's unclear who was ultimately declared the winner.

