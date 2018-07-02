WATCH: Cop has back-flip contest with kids in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON - A police officer in the nation's capital took a break from patrolling the streets to hang out with some kids and show off his athleticism.

Over the weekend, Officer Arthur Brown with D.C. Police met up with some kids at a playground. When they challenged him to a "back-flipping" contest, he obviously had no choice but to oblige.

Brown stuck the landing, but it's unclear who was ultimately declared the winner.