WATCH: Coast Guard releases video of coastal rescue

1 hour 47 minutes 28 seconds ago January 09, 2017 Jan 9, 2017 Monday, January 09 2017 January 09, 2017 10:51 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BERWICK – The Coast Guard released video of its rescue of boaters south of Morgan City near the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Saturday, six people were plucked from grounded boats in the Atchafalaya Bay, a large body of water between the Louisiana coast and the Gulf. The group became stranded after a rescue of people in a sinking 17-foot johnboat earlier.

In all, three boats – including two boats that were trying to help the original distressed boat – were not able to leave the area due to being grounded and needed the assistance of the Coast Guard.

The Guard hoisted everyone from the grounded boats in the Bay.

The rescues happened between 2:35 Saturday afternoon and 9:30 Saturday night.

