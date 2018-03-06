WATCH: Church congregation shocks pizza delivery driver

CHICAGO, Il. - A pizza delivery driver had no idea she was about to receive the most memorable tip of her life when she was asked to deliver food to New Life Covenant Church.

The driver was surprised to walk in and find that mass was still underway. She was even more surprised when Pastor Wilfredo De Jesús asked her to join him on the altar.

The woman, who only identified herself as Monique, was clearly unsure what to think when the pastor called her to the front of the church and asked her to hold out her hand. But Jesús began placing $10 bills in Monique's hand, one at a time.

In moments, Monique had a $100 tip in her hand. But the pastor wasn't done, and he asked for 10 members of the congregation to come forward and contribute to the tip. However, far more than 10 people volunteered their own money for the cause.

Monique could be seen breaking down in tears as people continued to come up to the stage.

“I have two kids, I’m a single parent… And I’m just trying to do my best," Monique told the crowd. "And I thank y'all so much."

Pastor Jesús says the donation was part of their February tradition, in which the church honors "ordinary people" for their hard work.

"This is how we honor people. We don't know her story, we don't know what she's going through."

The video was posted on the church's Facebook page last week and has since been viewed more than 5 million times.