WATCH: Children fight over baby Jesus during Nativity pageant

WHITE PINE, Tenn.- Two preschoolers got into a fight over baby Jesus during a Nativity pageant Sunday.

WWL-TV reports that one of the children playing a sheep, 2-year-old Teegan Benson, decided the baby Jesus doll was "hers," but "Mary" wasn't having it.

Tana Benson, the sheep's mother, posted the video to her facebook.

"Teegan loves babies and her love for baby Jesus was a lot stronger than she could handle," Benson said.

The incident occurred at First Baptist Church of White Pines about 45 minutes from Knoxville. The show went on after a little parental intervention.