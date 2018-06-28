WATCH: Chick-fil-A employee rescues choking customer

AUSTIN, Tx. - A worker at a Texas Chick-fil-A restaurant is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a choking customer.

According to KXAN, Hunter Harris was working behind the register when he saw the man rise from his seat and clutch at his throat.

A woman sitting nearby jumped up and tried to perform the Heimlich maneuver. When that seemed to fail, Harris stepped in. Within moments, the man had stopped choking.

"It was a very intense situation and I was relieved once it happened," Harris told KXAN. "I knew there was nothing to be said between me and him. I did what I needed to do and he was OK and I just came back and continued my work."

It's not the first time he's had to perform under pressure. Harris, who is a certified employee trainer with the company, has taken similar action previously when an employee began choking.

Harris' father, who owns the restaurant, says he is especially proud.

The entire sequence of events was caught on surveillance video.