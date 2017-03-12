63°
WATCH: Car swerves off road, lands on roof in China

1 hour 23 minutes 23 seconds ago March 12, 2017 Mar 12, 2017 Sunday, March 12 2017 March 12, 2017 5:01 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

CHINA - Footage showing a car landing on the roof of a home in China's Jiangsu Providence surfaced Sunday.

The homeowner says he was investigating a loud noise in his home when he discovered the SUV had crashed through his ceiling. 

The driver of the vehicle said he was trying to avoid a tricycle and another vehicle when he accidentally stepped on the accelerator, forcing him to swerve off the elevated roadway.

A crane was used to remove the car from the home.

Neither the driver nor the homeowner were injured in the accident. The incident remains under investigation. 

