WATCH: Car swerves off road, lands on roof in China
CHINA - Footage showing a car landing on the roof of a home in China's Jiangsu Providence surfaced Sunday.
The homeowner says he was investigating a loud noise in his home when he discovered the SUV had crashed through his ceiling.
The driver of the vehicle said he was trying to avoid a tricycle and another vehicle when he accidentally stepped on the accelerator, forcing him to swerve off the elevated roadway.
A crane was used to remove the car from the home.
Neither the driver nor the homeowner were injured in the accident. The incident remains under investigation.
