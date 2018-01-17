23°
WATCH: Car slides on black ice, hits cop car

Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

PARK HILLS, Ky- Police dash cam video captured the moment a vehicle slid on a stretch of black ice and rammed into an officer's vehicle Monday.

Police in Park Hill were called to the scene of  a vehicle that had run off the road Monday afternoon. While an officer was attending to the driver from the first crash, another car lost control and hit the unit.

Luckily, the officer was outside of the unit when the crash took place.

Authorities say the no injuries were reported in either crash.

