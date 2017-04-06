72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: California man attacks cashier after debit card declined

1 hour 40 minutes 1 second ago April 06, 2017 Apr 6, 2017 Thursday, April 06 2017 April 06, 2017 1:27 PM in News
Source: ABC
By: Alicia Serrano

CALIFORNIA – Police say a man attacked a cashier after his credit card was declined at a California convenience store.

Police in Santa Ana say the man was trying to buy M&M's when his debit card was declined. Surveillance video released by the investigators shows the man striking the cashier in the head, pushing over store equipment and throwing bananas at another cashier. The department says that the incident resulted in about $700 worth of damage done to the store.

The man has not yet been identified and police are seeking the public's assistance in locating him.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days