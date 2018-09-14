90°
WATCH: Cajun Navy aiding rescue efforts in North Carolina

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW BERN, NC - Members of the Cajun Navy were seen helping relief efforts in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence pummels the East Coast.

Video posted on Facebook shows some of the volunteers coming to the aid of several residents who were stranded by the storm.

Coastal and river communities on the north side of Florence are getting the worst of the flooding as the hurricane swirls onto land pushing a life-threatening storm surge.

More than 415,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation's electrical grid.

