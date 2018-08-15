92°
WATCH: BRPD gives warm welcome to returning students
BATON ROUGE - Students returning from summer break were given a warm welcome by BRPD.
A parent dropping off her children at CSAL Charter Middle School posted a video of the reception Wednesday morning. Topeka Randle said she was anxious when she noticed a large police presence at the school, but she was pleasantly surprised to see officers were just helping students start the school year off right.
Randle, the woman who shared the video, says one of the students' parents works with BRPD and helped set up the greeting.
