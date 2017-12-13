WATCH: Breaux Bridge student has priceless reaction to Harvard acceptance

BREAUX BRIDGE- A video of 16-year-old Louisiana student finding out he's been accepted to Harvard while surrounded by classmates has become in internet sensation overnight.

The video shows Ayrton Little and his classmates huddled together, anxiously awaiting the email from Harvard. The students can be heard chatting with one another in the moments leading up to the reveal.

Little and his classmates erupt into celebration after realizing he's been accepted. You NEED to see this reaction:

All the hard work was worth it. I got accepted to Harvard at 16!! ?????? #Harvard #Harvard2022 pic.twitter.com/KjW3pAF0VG — Tha Little Man (@AyrtonLittle) December 13, 2017

After the reaction was posted to Twitter Tuesday, the video quickly went viral, reaching more than 3 million views in less than 24 hours.