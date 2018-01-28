WATCH: Baby seal released back into wild after battling pneumonia

RHODE ISLAND- A nine-month-old harbor seal has returned to his oceanic home after being treated for severe pneumonia.

On Jan. 25, Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Team released the male marine mammal back into the Atlantic ocean.

Nicknamed Sweet William, the seal received two months of care to treat severe facial wounds and pneumonia. The rescue team says he underwent a full rehabilitation and recovered beautifully.

Check out the video to see Sweet William scampering back off to sea.