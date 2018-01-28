59°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Baby seal released back into wild after battling pneumonia
RHODE ISLAND- A nine-month-old harbor seal has returned to his oceanic home after being treated for severe pneumonia.
On Jan. 25, Mystic Aquarium's Animal Rescue Team released the male marine mammal back into the Atlantic ocean.
Nicknamed Sweet William, the seal received two months of care to treat severe facial wounds and pneumonia. The rescue team says he underwent a full rehabilitation and recovered beautifully.
Check out the video to see Sweet William scampering back off to sea.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sandbags made available for EBR residents during Saturday's flooding
-
Loved ones mourn Baton Rouge woman found shot to death on South...
-
WATCH: White lion cub rejected by mother remains extremely playful
-
Wild turkeys terrorizing neighborhood residents sparks investigation
-
WATCH: Baby seal released back into wild after battling pneumonia