WATCH: Assumption deputies rock out to 90's hits in 'lip-sync' challenge

ASSUMPTION - Calling all millennials. Two deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office participated in the lip-sync challenge with songs from the 90's.

The video was posted to the department's Facebook page with the caption "By popular request for the 2018 Lip Sync Challenge. We try not to disappoint."

The video starts with one of the deputies jamming out to 'Wannabe' by the Spice Girls before another deputy gets in the patrol car and turns off the song. Then the two get down to Backstreet Boys' 'Everybody.'

Watch the full video here.