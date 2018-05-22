89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Argument between screeching lynxes goes viral

1 hour 51 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, May 22 2018 May 22, 2018 May 22, 2018 1:07 PM May 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Have you ever had an argument that quickly escalated to nothing but incoherent shouting? Well, apparently animals do that too.

Two lynxes captured on camera by Nicole Lewis near Avery Lake, which borders Ontario, Canada, and Michigan, seemed to be having a territorial dispute. According to National Geographic, the animals tend to make the unsettling sound in confrontations, particularly if it's their first meeting.

The original video posted on Facebook has been viewed about 8 million times as of Tuesday afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days