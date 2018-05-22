WATCH: Argument between screeching lynxes goes viral

Have you ever had an argument that quickly escalated to nothing but incoherent shouting? Well, apparently animals do that too.

Two lynxes captured on camera by Nicole Lewis near Avery Lake, which borders Ontario, Canada, and Michigan, seemed to be having a territorial dispute. According to National Geographic, the animals tend to make the unsettling sound in confrontations, particularly if it's their first meeting.

The original video posted on Facebook has been viewed about 8 million times as of Tuesday afternoon.