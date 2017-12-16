WATCH: Airport employee videos polar bears on snowy runway

54°
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington

BARROW, Ak.- An airport employee captured footage of two polar bears on an Alaskan runway.

Scott Babcock was wrapping up an early morning runway inspection at America's farthest north airport when he saw what he thought were a couple of wolves, he said in a Facebook post.

He took a closer look and saw something a bit bigger: two young polar bears ran away when they saw the worker's truck approach.

He made sure to videotape their departure.

"Well, it’s just another day at the Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport," Babcock says as the bears scamper off.

