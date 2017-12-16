WATCH: Airport employee videos polar bears on snowy runway

Scott Babcock was wrapping up an early morning runway inspection at America's farthest north airport when he saw what he thought were a couple of wolves, he said in a Facebook post.

He took a closer look and saw something a bit bigger: two young polar bears ran away when they saw the worker's truck approach.

He made sure to videotape their departure.

"Well, it’s just another day at the Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport," Babcock says as the bears scamper off.