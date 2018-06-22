WATCH: Airborne car careens into gas station; No fire, no one hurt

FLOWOOD, Mississippi – Incredible security video showed an out-of-control, airborne car narrowly missed a fiery explosion when the driver crashed into a gas station in this Jackson, MS, suburb.

Video from the fuel station showed the vehicle driving off the road, into the grass and going airborne before crashing in between gas pumps at the Marathon Extra Mile northeast of Jackson.

The car is tossed around and falling apart as it slams into the pavement and the columns holding up an awning. The vehicle landed in between two pumps, never knocking them over or causing a fire.

The driver was not injured.

