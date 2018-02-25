Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Adopted daughter surprises father by taking his last name
REFUGIO, TX- A father received a very special gift from his adopted daughter for his birthday.
Angel Trevino posted a touching video of a father's priceless reaction to finding out that his adoptive daughter has taken his last name as her own.
The card reads:
I know your birthday is 13 days away but I am too excited to hold it in. What do you get a man that never wants? I can sit and ponder all day but in the end I know nothing would make you happier than what I am about to say... Today 2-1-2018 will be a day we will cherish forever as we grow old... Haleigh Danielle Abila is now HALEIGH DANIELLE TREVINO! Happy birthday and Happy Valentine's Day.
You stole her heart from day 1 but today she stole your last name forever.
Check out the video to see his heartwarming reaction.
