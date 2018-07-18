WATCH: Accidental 911 call leads to dance-off between deputy, kid

LOS ANGELES - Officials responding to an accidental 911 call in a southern California neighborhood led to quite an entertaining dance challenge between one deputy and a young resident.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were dispatched to a residence when someone dialed 911. Authorities noticed the kids seemed a "little timid" about law enforcement showing up to their home, so officials took extra time to make the children feel comfortable.

One of the kids then challenged a deputy to a dance-off.

"Deputy Vic Ekanem from Palmdale Sheriff's Station was in the lead until they started flossing… Not making any excuses for our Deputy, BUT it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance," the sheriff's office joked.

Check out the video to see the adorable challenge.