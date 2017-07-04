88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: 4th of July fireworks display sparks massive fire in Arizona

July 04, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PARKER, Ariz. - A fire started under a Fourth of July fireworks display held by an Arizona casino Monday night.

Video recorded Monday night shows the moment the display went awry. As the show comes to an end, huge flames can be seen erupting from the area where the fireworks were being launched.

Workers at BlueWater Resort & Casino, where the event was being held, said they were just as surprised by the incident as the visitors.

"Fireworks at BlueWater were great, then the desert started burning," wrote Gene Smith, an employee of the casino.

The casino said on Facebook that the fire is under control and no one was hurt.

