Waste trucks catch fire at Duson waste plant

DUSON - Several waste trucks caught fire at a plant in Duson, according to KATC.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice confirmed to KATC that several Progressive Waste trucks caught fire at the plant.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

The fire may have gone undetected overnight due to fog, according to Duson firefighters.

