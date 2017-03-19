79°
Waste trucks catch fire at Duson waste plant

1 hour 21 minutes 57 seconds ago March 19, 2017 Mar 19, 2017 Sunday, March 19 2017 March 19, 2017 12:04 PM in News
Source: KATC
By: Trey Couvillion

DUSON - Several waste trucks caught fire at a plant in Duson, according to KATC.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice confirmed to KATC that several Progressive Waste trucks caught fire at the plant.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

The fire may have gone undetected overnight due to fog, according to Duson firefighters.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

