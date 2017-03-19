79°
Latest Weather Blog
Waste trucks catch fire at Duson waste plant
DUSON - Several waste trucks caught fire at a plant in Duson, according to KATC.
Duson Police Chief Kip Judice confirmed to KATC that several Progressive Waste trucks caught fire at the plant.
No injuries have been reported. The fire is currently under investigation.
The fire may have gone undetected overnight due to fog, according to Duson firefighters.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
UPDATE REPORT: Deputy shot, killed overnight
-
Overnight news conference about shooting death of deputy
-
Deputies salute fallen colleague
-
60-year-old family business robbed for first time; police looking for suspect
-
Good Samaritans helped console LSU student who sought refuge after being kidnapped,...