Waste Pro customers in Ascension eligible for refunds

ASCENSION PARISH- A communication problem coupled with people calling out sick is being blamed on a lack of trash pickup for Waste Pro customers in Ascension Parish, and now those customers are eligible for refunds.



Some residents haven't received trash service for over two weeks.



"It's very upsetting," Heather Banker said. "We have trash that we haven't been able to put out here."



For many years, Banker has used Waste Pro for her family's trash needs. This is the first time she's encountered two weeks of no trash service. Polly Glover shares Banker's frustration.



"We've placed four calls to them, and were told service would come the next day," Glover said. "We're told they were sending trucks from Houma, and they would be servicing us over the weekend. No one has come to pick up the trash."



Glover also hasn't had trash pickup for two weeks in Prairieville.



"They didn't have any explanation for what occurred," Glover said.



The lack of garbage service has drawn the ire of Ascension Parish Councilman Aaron Lawler.



"I'm receiving a tremendous amount of phone calls asking what I can do about it," Lawler said. "Unfortunately there isn't anything I can do as a council member."



Like Ascension Parish residents, Lawler had trouble getting information.



WBRZ showed up at Waste Pro's Geismar offices. We were told no one inside was authorized to speak to us. Instead, we reached out to the Waste Pro's corporate officials in Florida.



The Senior Vice President of the Company told WBRZ, this is not the way the company does business. In fact, he blamed the delay on a communication problem from the field to the office as to what areas were serviced. He also said there was a problem with people calling in sick which added to an increase in missed pickups.



When WBRZ started asking questions, Waste Pro offered to give credits to its customers for those missed pick ups. Those credits come a little too late for customers, after they got the run around for days inquiring about their trash collection.



"I am absolutely going to switch companies because this is unacceptable without a valid explanation as to what happened," Glover said.



If you would like a credit for a missed pickup, Waste Pro says you need to fill out this form online. Refunds will be calculated based on how many missed pickups.

If you don't have access to the internet, you can call 225-744-6400.