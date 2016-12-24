Waste Management donates $200,000 grant to Livingston for flood recovery

LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish has received a $200,000 grant from Waste Management for flood recovery.

The donation was made to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, a non-profit dedicated to helping those in need within the parish. The funds will be placed into a "Louisiana Rises" account, officials say.

Residents who wish to receive funds from the grant must apply. Residents must provide an address for their flood-damaged home, a reason as to why the funds are being requested, number of family members and proof of income. The applications will then be reviewed by a committee that consists of Waste Management and parish leaders. Residents will be able to receive up to $2,000.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said that he is grateful for the donation.

'This means everything in the world to me. I know that many of us crave the comforts of our own home. This money will help a lot of our residents realize their dreams of getting back home sooner," Ricks said.

Ard said that Waste Management's donation is humbling.

"It's humbling to know there are people out there willing to help simply because they have the means to do so not because they have to," Ard said.

Applications can be found here.