Washington U. class focuses on Kanye West

ST. LOUIS - A new course at Washington University in St. Louis is focused on the world of Kanye West.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 75 students are registered for "Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics," which began this week. There's a waiting list to get in.

The professor, Jeffrey McCune, says he course focused on the rapper, producer and fashion designer offers a way for students to connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality and culture.

It's not the first college course about West. Georgia State University offered one in 2015, and a 2014 course at the University of Missouri focused on West and Jay-Z.

McCune says the court will neither fawn over West's music nor be an exercise in bashing him.

