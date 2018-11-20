62°
Washington police apologize for removing black man from shop

1 hour 54 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 November 20, 2018 12:14 PM November 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KIRO7
KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - Police in Kirkland, Washington, have apologized for helping the owner of a frozen yogurt shop kick out a black man because employees said they felt uncomfortable.
  
The Seattle Times reports that the owner called officers on Nov. 7 about Byron Ragland, who was supervising a court-sanctioned outing between a mother and son. Ragland works as a court-appointed special advocate.
  
Officers responded and told him that the owner wanted him to leave. Ragland left without incident.
  
Outrage led Kirkland police to announce an internal investigation, and the city apologized Monday. The owner of the yogurt shop, Ramon Cruz, also apologized.
  
It follows the high-profile arrests of two black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia in April after a manager called police to say they refused to make a purchase or leave.
