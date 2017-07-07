Washington Parish volunteer firefighter dies in crash while responding to house fire

MT. HERMON – A volunteer firefighter on his way to a house fire was killed in a crash on Thursday in Mount Hermon.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on July 6 near intersection of Mt. Pisgah Road and Burch Road. According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, 54-year-old Ronda Varnado was driving a fire truck to the scene of a house fire when the truck left the roadway, tipped over, slid several yards before hitting an embankment.

The sheriff's office says the water tank on the truck came loose and crashed into the truck's cab, killing Varnado.

Washington Parish Sheriff's Office patrol deputies, Louisiana State Police and Northshore EMS responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

"This is a tragedy which affects not only the Varnado family but also the entire Washington Parish volunteer firefighter community," Sheriff Randy Seal said. "Our volunteer firefighters do an excellent job providing fire response throughout the parish and are to be commended for their dedication and service to the citizens of our parish. I ask our entire citizenry to join with me in prayer for all who have been affected."