Washington official: Motel 6 gave info to feds

4 hours 11 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2018 Jan 3, 2018 January 03, 2018 7:16 PM January 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Motel 6
SEATTLE (AP) - Washington's attorney general is suing Motel 6, saying the budget hotel disclosed the personal information of thousands of guests to federal immigration authorities in violation of state law.
  
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Wednesday that Motel 6's "actions are disturbing and they are unlawful." He says the motel divulged to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement the names, dates of birth, license plate numbers and room numbers of more than 9,000 guests at six locations throughout the state. He says at least six guests were detained.
  
Ferguson says the company's actions violated the state's consumer protection law.
  
Motel 6 said in September that its employees in Phoenix would no longer work with ICE, but Ferguson says management knew employees in Washington were trained to give authorities information. Motel 6 did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
