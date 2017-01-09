56°
Latest Weather Blog
Washington Monument lights back on after being on the blink
WASHINGTON - The Washington Monument's lights are back on after going out for the second time in a week.
National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said in an email that power went out at the marble and granite obelisk about 5:30 p.m. Monday. He says power was restored after 7 p.m.
Unlike last week's outage, Monday's outage included the red aviation warning lights on top of the 555-foot-tall structure.
Litterst says electricians traced the outage to a ground fault. Further investigation will continue Tuesday.
The lights went out on the monument about 7 p.m. Jan. 3; officials said the lights were on when electricians arrived the next morning. The outage was blamed on the monument's automated lighting system being out of sync.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Was Angola Assistant Warden given a bond favor?
-
Sheriff: 'Gangsters with guns' open fire during 'duel' in Ascension Parish
-
Jan. 9 evening forecast
-
Plumbers busy repairing pipes following freezing temperatures
-
Man's house pushed off piers, flood insurance won't cover damage