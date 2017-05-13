Washington, DC hosts vigil for fallen officers Saturday

WASHINGTON - A candlelight vigil is scheduled to honor all whose names were added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial over the past year.

Over 30,000 law enforcement officers, survivors and supporters are expected to attend the event at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. The vigil will honor the 394 officers whose names were engraved into the wall this past year.

A webcast of the vigil will be hosted by United By Light and made available at 7 p.m. CT.

