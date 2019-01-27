47°
Washington baker apologizes for 'Build that Wall' cookie

Sunday, January 27 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Star Tribune

SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington state baker is apologizing for a politically charged Valentine's Day cookie that generated an uproar on social media.
 
KING-TV reports that Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with "Build that Wall" in frosting letters. The wall refers to President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise to build a southern-border wall.
 
The cookie was one of several decorated with messages such as "Addicted to Love" and "Cool Beans." Bellingham says the cookie was a joke and not meant as a political statement.
 
A woman, Ana Carrera, posted a photo of the cookie on Facebook, saying that as a person with Mexican heritage it felt personal.
 
Bellingham says someone taped a sign to the shop calling for a boycott.

