Warriors crush Pelicans 118-92 to take 3-1 series lead
New Orleans, LA - Golden State sucked the life out of New Orleans in Sunday's game four Western Conference Semifinal. The Warriors picked apart the Pelicans on their home court throttling them 118-92 virtually shutting down any hope for the Pels moving forward.
Golden State who now leads the series 3-1 opened the first quarter inside the Smoothie King Center on a 17-4 run to open the game against New Orleans. The Warriors found their stroke early knocking down 5-of-9 from downtown to take a 37-22 lead after one quarter.
The Pelicans struggled to find rhythm offensively knocking down just 29-percent of their shots in the first quarter.
In the second quarter Golden State went ice cold from beyond the arc. The Warriors went 0-for-9 in one stretch which allowed Anthony Davis and the Pels to make a run.
New Orleans went on a 9-0 run towards the end of the second quarter to cut the deficit to five.
Draymond Green was assessed a technical foul after AD barreled through him for an easy uncontested layup. That provoked Green to point at the ref drawing an immediate technical foul.
Despite a red-hot start from the field Golden State only took a 61-54 lead to the half.
Kevin Durant dropped a game-high 38 points on 15-of-27 from the floor.
Anthony Davis scored 26 points while Jrue Holiday added 19.
The Pelicans will now head back out west to Oakland in a must win situation for game five.
Game five will be Tuesday night at 9:30 on TNT.
