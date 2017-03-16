Warrior Dash returning despite structure falling, injuring 16 last year

ST. FRANCISVILLE – The Weekend Warrior event will be coming back to Saint Francisville even after one the structures collapsed during last year's event and injured 16 people.

Five months later, there is no clear answer why the dome-like structure fell, however the fire marshal's office is still investigating. However, that is not stopping the company from holding this year's event.

The company who built the structure for last year's event did not have a contractor's license. The company was slapped with a $1,500 for that.

"We expect them to meet their obligations to ensure safety and if they haven't done that then I'm sure there will be consequences to them," Kevin Couhig, West Feliciana president, said.

Couhig said that the parish is not involved with the set up or what contractor the Warrior Dash decides to hire.

"They build their own obstacles, they operate the event. We're basically their landlord for a day or so and that's the extent of the parish's involvement," Couhig said.

The parish has an agreement with the Warrior Dash organization, however this year will be the last year of that agreement. So far, parish officials have not considered calling off the event.

"It brings you know some 7,8,9 thousand visitors to our parish the vast majority of whom over the years have had a wonderful experience and we expect those coming this year to have a good experience," Couhig said.



The Warrior Dash organization said they are still looking into what contractor they will hire to build this year's event.