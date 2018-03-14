53°
Warrant: Man says he used toy gun in 3 Louisiana carjackings

Wednesday, March 14 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An 18-year-old man who is accused of using a toy gun in several armed carjackings in Louisiana has been arrested.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that New Orleans police arrested Don Johnson on March 8 after officers said they saw him driving a car that was stolen three days earlier in an armed carjacking.

Johnson's arrest warrant states that he confessed to three armed carjackings along with other robberies while police interviewed him.

According to the arrest warrant, Johnson said he did not use a real gun in any of the robberies, but rather a toy gun that he'd painted black so that it would appear real.

Johnson was booked on several charges that include armed robbery and carjacking. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

