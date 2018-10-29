Warmth Extends Into the Workweek

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Another clear night ahead, as temperatures slowly drop into the 60s by 10 PM on our way to an overnight low of 60°. Winds will be light out of the west, and should shift on Monday toward the northwest. Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, with abundant sunshine and high temperatures near 83°.

Up Next: Sunny and above average temperatures extend into Wednesday, but clouds will begin to build late Tuesday. Showers and storms moving in late Wednesday into early Thursday, but drier and cooler conditions through the weekend.

The Tropics: Oscar is now a category 1 hurricane, making it the 8th hurricane of the 2018 hurricane season. Oscar is currently about 725 miles southeast of Bermuda, and 710 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are 75 mph, and it is moving west at 16 mph. A continued westward motion is expected overnight, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest by early Monday, with a northwestward motion forecast on Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, Oscar is forecast to begin moving toward the north or north-northeast with an increase in forward speed. The hurricane is expected to accelerate quickly toward the northeast through the middle of the week. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, followed by gradual weakening thereafter.

THE EXPLANATION:

The high pressure center that broke through the Gulf on Saturday to bring ample sunshine, is closing in on the Louisiana coast and warming temperatures up. The high is set to camp out just to our south, keeping highs in the low-to-mid 80s, and dewpoints creeping up through the 60s. A cold front will drive through the 4 corners region and across Texas through the early part of the week. This front will move across our area late Wednesday and early Thursday, bringing showers and storms during the overnight hours. We could experience some pre-frontal showers Wednesday evening, but things should stay relatively dry until around 9 PM - 10 PM. Heavier showers and storms are poised to push through between 1 AM and 7 AM, as conditions improve quickly through the day on Thursday. High pressure behind the front will bring sunny skies back by Thursday evening, but high temperatures will struggle to reach into the 70s through Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

